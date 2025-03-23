 
Anthony Kiedis spotted in Malibu amid ex Ione Skye's revelations: Report

Anthony Kiedis was spotted in Malibu with a younger companion while her ex Ione Skye’s revelations about their past gets revealed

Web Desk
March 23, 2025

Anthony Kiedis has been seen in public for the first time since actress Ione Skye’s recent revelations about their past relationship. 

Kiedis was spotted in Malibu earlier this week, grabbing a green juice with a younger blonde companion.

According to Daily Mail, the musician was dressed casually in a red graphic sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a gray hoodie, while his companion appeared stylish in a tan jacket, jeans, and trendy boots. 

The pair later left the juice shop in a baby blue golf cart.

The sighting followed Skye’s release of her memoir Say Everything, in which she details her teenage relationship with Kiedis. 

Skye revealed that she became pregnant at 17 and underwent an abortion alone, despite Kiedis covering the procedure’s cost. She described his absence as painful, stating he “guiltily dropped me off at the curb.”

Moreover, Kiedis has not publicly responded to Skye’s claims. 

Additionally, it remains unclear if his companion is a romantic partner or a friend, though he is known for dating younger women. 

As per the outlet, Skye, who no longer speaks with Kiedis, confirmed she remains in touch with his mother.

