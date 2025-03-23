Davina McCall leaves no doubt about her future with Michael Douglas

Davina McCall has finally addressed the burning question about her future with Michael Douglas after her intense brain surgery.

For the unversed, the 57-year-old TV star has been with her 49-year-old boyfriend, a hairdresser, since 2019.

McCall recently had surgery to remove a brain tumour, and since then, people have been talking about whether she and Douglas will get married, as he has been extremely supportive of her.

Now on their podcast Making the Cut, The Masked Singer alum clearly articulated her thoughts about tying the knot with her beau.

She quipped, "We're not getting married, by the way. Anyone who is thinking about this, we are not getting married. But if you are getting married, an amazing thing to have on top of your cake."

Notably, McCall first interacted with Douglas when he styled her hair during her time on Big Brother.

The pair found several things in common and stayed good friends until they realised their love for each other.

In 2019, they made their relationship public, and by January 2023, Douglas had moved in with the Streetmate star.

It is pertinent to mention that Davina McCall was married to Matthew Robertson for 17 years and shares three children: Holly, Chester, and Tilly, with him.