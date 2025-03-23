Diana documentary offer to Prince Harry takes a dark turn: ‘Shut up already!'

Prince Harry has just been bashed and called on to ‘shut up’ already, and this clap back has come just a few hours into news that the Prince got offered a documentary on Princess Diana.

GB News star Stephen Dixon spoke about all this candidly, and a source has added that the series would air sometime in 2027, for the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

Given how rapidly the move overtook the media though Mr Stephen stepped forward with his point of view on the matter and said, “sitting with a psychiatrist in front of a television camera is not the way to handle it. It’s damaging. Even by the very nature that he can do this and Prince William cannot.”

“I think he needs to shut up, quite frankly. You’re not helping anyone Harry.”

However, during this conversation broadcaster Alex Dyke rushed to the Prince’s defense and said, “This one is interesting. They haven’t been box office for Netflix but apparently Harry has been offered a contract for a documentary that will follow Diana’s death.”

“I think at the root of all of Harry’s problems is the delayed shock and trauma of losing his mother. I think if he sits with a psychiatrist, I’m not suggesting he will, but it would be very revealing.”

The broadcaster didn’t end there either, and added, “I know he annoys people, but if you went through what that poor boy did in 1997…”

He was cut off by Mr Stephen who argued the same happened with Prince William, leading Mr Dyke to chime in with the words, “yes, but people are different. What might affect you might affect me in a different way.”