Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury’s relationship set to take major turn

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are reportedly considering living together again after a major breakthrough during their reconciliation trip to Dubai.

For the unversed, the Love Island alums, both 25, seem to be giving their relationship another chance, as they travelled to the UAE with their daughter, Bambi, last week and came back to Manchester Airport on Friday, March 21.

Now a source told The Mirror, claiming that they "really connected" on the trip and used the time to work on their relationship "without outside pressure."

The source shared, “Tommy’s been spending more and more time at the house again - he’s even talking about moving back in properly. It’s baby steps, but it’s clear the love is still there.”

Dubai trip “wasn’t just a sunshine getaway; it felt like a turning point. They’ve both acknowledged how tough the past few months have been, but now they’re focused on moving forward, not looking back,” the insider added.

“Tommy’s been really reflective since they got back. He’s told friends he doesn’t want to "waste time apart" anymore. He’s taking real steps to show he’s committed, not just to Molly, but to their family unit. Behind the scenes, it’s obvious they’re trying to fix this and move forward,” the source reported.

For those unversed, Molly-Mae and Tommy first interacted on Love Island in 2019, fell for each other, and welcomed their daughter, Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

Following the birth of their first child, the couple got engaged, but they parted ways in August 2024 after five years.

It is pertinent to mention that after almost 4 years of their breakup, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted kissing each other on New Year's Eve at a party.