 
Geo News

Amanda Seyfried gets honest about 'Jennifer's Body'

Amanda Seyfried reflects on the marketing of 'Jennifer's Body'

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Amanda Seyfried gets honest about Jennifers Body
Amanda Seyfried gets honest about 'Jennifer's Body'

Amanda Seyfried has warm words for her film Jennifer's Body — except for one thing: its marketing.

During an interview with Variety, she said, “I can’t critique this movie; to me, it’s perfect. It’s got balls. [Screenwriter] Diablo Cody was outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny."

“We were expressing a certain angst in a very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre,” she continued. 

“The special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was everything you could want.If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked, it just did. And we all agree.”

“The marketing team cheapened it like it was just a gory romp," the actress added. “I think they ruined it, and I think Karyn and Diablo were a really good team."

“I love Needy. It was the first time I got to play really nerdy, wearing the glasses. Megan got to turn into a demon, it was awesome. We all just had a lot of fun, so I wanna celebrate it by doing a sequel," Amanda concluded.

Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney
How did 'The White Lotus' impact Jennifer Coolidge dating life?
How did 'The White Lotus' impact Jennifer Coolidge dating life?
Prince William's spoiled child antics get exposed in new findings video
Prince William's spoiled child antics get exposed in new findings
Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82
Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82
‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name video
‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn