Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy shares heartbreaking news: ‘Mourning the loss’

Nick Viall's Wife Natalie announced the loss of 'second baby' as she suffered another miscarriage last week.

On March 23, The Viall Files podcast co-host, took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news that she "miscarried again" after a loss of a prior pregnancy in January.

"While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again," Joy shared the detailed message on her Stories. "It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude."

"This past week, I miscarried again," Joy revealed.

The Bachelor star’s wife noted that the experience was "harder than" she "imagined," the mother of one went on to say, "It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will, but I hope to keep y'all involved in whatever that may look like."

Mentioning two most important bonds in her life, she penned, "Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose, who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time," she concluded the post

Later Viall reposted the Story, which Joy ended a pink heart emoji, and also uploaded snaps of his wife and their 1-year-old to his Instagram Stories.