Kate Middleton knows ‘every milestone is special' ahead of Mother's Day

Mother’s Day for Kate Middleton is special this year as she achieves a new milestone.

The Princess of Wales, who had been diagnosed with cancer last year same time, would be cherishing important moments with her three children.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!: “There’s no doubt that every milestone is extra special for the Prince and Princess and their family as they move further from the day she was diagnosed with cancer.”

She adds: “This Mothers’ Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery looking radiant and back to her vibrant self.”

“I’m sure the whole family will be wanting to erase the memory of last year’s Mothers’ Day and it will be interesting to see whether she releases another card this time. I think she will,” she noted.

“This year the celebration falls at the start of the school holidays, when the family would usually be in Norfolk, and if they are there, I’m sure it will be a day filled with as much outdoor activity as possible: walks and games, cycle rides and picnics,” said the expert.