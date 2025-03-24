Joe Gatto faces new allegation day after responding to sex assault claims

Comedian Joe Gatto has been accused of unwanted advances by another woman.

The second person previously worked for Gatto during his time on Impractical Jokers, People Magazine reported.

Gatto's rep responded to the new allegations on Sunday by insisting to look back at the comedian's March 22 statement which was made in response to the first accusation.

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone,” read his statement made to Page Six.

“Working on myself is an ongoing process,” the statement continued, “and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to note that the second complainant did not allege that she was assaulted.

Meanwhile, the second woman detailed to People Magazine that she first met Gatto at one of his live shows when she was 15.

She claimed that the comedian became flirtatious around her once she turned 18.

She was employed by the comedian prior to his departure from Impractical Jokers, which he announced in late 2021.

The woman added that one of Gatto’s previous employees allegedly warned her that she perceived him to sometimes be flirty and handsy.

She was then advised to shut down any inviting gestures from Gatto.

While the first accuser did not elaborate in her now-deleted videos on how she was sexually assaulted, the second woman detailed that the actor occasionally inappropriately grabbed her and asked for back massages.

She also claimed Gatto once invited her to his room and asked her to cuddle. Gatto also made frequent inquiries into her sex life, per her statement.

Gatto also allegedly responded to her posts on social media privately to tell her she’s “hot,” and acted possessive and jealous when she would post photos of her actual boyfriend.

The source also said Gatto would brag often about being in an open relationship with his wife, Bessy—with whom he shares two kids.