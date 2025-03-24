Reese Witherspoon receives so much ‘love’ on birthday

Reese Witherspoon was just celebrated by her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Her look alike daughter paid a tribute to her famous mother by taking to her Instagram account and uploading a series of pictures on the app’s Stories feature.

Marking Reese’s 49th birthday, on a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo hugging each other, Ava wrote, "Happy happy birthday to this phenomenal woman I am lucky to call my Mama. Love you so much.”

Her next picture was a monochromatic snap of the Legally Blonde actress holding an espresso martini, set to the tune of Stevie Wonder's hit song Isn't She Lovely.

It is pertinent to mention that Reese shares Ava and her son, Deacon Phillippe, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe while she has her son, Tennessee Toth with ex Jim Toth.

Additionally, celebrating her own birthday, the Big Little Lies actress posted on her Instagram account, "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday wishes!" alongside a picture of herself smiling.

This came after many A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Aniston and others wished Reese a happy birthday.

Jennifer, who is also Reese’s The Morning Show costar, posted a series of pictures featuring the duo and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my sister / co-anchor / source of Vitamin D. I love you!!!!"

Meanwhile, celebrating his Little Fires Everywhere co-star, Kerry addressed her as a “QUEEN” and mentioned, "You're a powerhouse and a beautiful, brilliant friend. I don't know what I'd do without. Love you soooooo much."