Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal step out for dinner

Jennifer Aniston just grabbed a bite to eat with the Gladiator 2 star, Pedro Pascal.

According to Daily Mail, the Friends star and the 49-year-old Chilean-American actor were spotted leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, after a three-hour dinner.

The actress wore blue jeans, a white t-shirt with a black vest and completed her look by pairing it with black high-heel boots.

While Pascal rocked a black leather biker jacket with jeans and suede boots wearing a pair of sunglasses for the outing as well.

The duo was also pictured having a small chat in the valet area as they prepared to leave the venue.

However, Aniston, who was previously left “blindsided” over the fact that her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, recently married his 30-year-old girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, arrived separately from Pascal and also left separately.

This outing comes after speculations swirled that The Last of Us would be appearing on Aniston’s TV series, The Morning Show.

These rumors comes after the red-carpet event of the Critics Choice Awards where she and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, invited Pedro Pascal on their show for season 4.