Jonas Brothers reveal details to 20th anniversary tour

Jonas Brothers just revealed the dates for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour.

The iconic trio unveiled their plans for the JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour US and Canadian shows, which will take them to multiple stadiums and arenas across both countries.

Jonas brothers are set to begin their 43-show long endeavour on August 10 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a venue that holds special significance for the brothers.

The tour will wrap up on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In a statement the band the is comprised of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, they said, "We're beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music.”

"Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honouring them, the memories we've made, and the ones we'll create together. We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet,” they further mentioned.

Opening acts that are confirmed to be joining Jonas Brothers on stage include Marshmello, The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls.