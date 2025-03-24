Prince Harry reacts to latest rumours

Prince Harry has apparently reacted to the latest rumours regarding a new offer from the Netflix.

The duke has seemingly broken his silence through the source close to him and Meghan.

There were claims Prince Harry had received a new major offer from streaming giant Netflix to make a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death.

The Daily Express, citing a senior Hollywood source, had reported “The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series.

“He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”

“Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way,” the insider claimed and added “Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”

Amid these claims, the insider close to Meghan and Harry rejected the rumours.

The royal source told the Independent, per Australian news site, that the reports are simply “not true”.