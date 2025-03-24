Chris Hemsworth under fire for sharing son's bold photo from Japan trip

Chris Hemsworth has recently treated his fans by sharing adorable snaps from his incredible family trip to Japan.

On Monday, the Extraction 2 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared images from his Japan vacation with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children - India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

In the first shared photo, Chris can be seen posing for a selfie with his wife amidst the snowy backdrop, while another photo shows the entire family strolling through the streets.

However, the third photo from the carousel garnered much attention from his fans.

In the black-and-white image, the Thor actor’s son shows his middle finger to the camera, sparking outrage among fans.

“In western culture showing your middle finger is a sign of respect...I guess?,” one internet user taunted in the comment section.

Another quipped, “Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really.”

“Picture #3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign,” penned a third one.