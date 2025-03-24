 
Geo News

Kathy Bates gushes over ‘Matlock' success and work life after weight loss

Kathy Bates has newfound success in her 70s due to 'Matlock'

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Kathy Bates has newfound success in her 70s due to Matlock
Kathy Bates has newfound success in her 70s due to 'Matlock'

Kathy Bates is enjoying Matlock's success and the fact that working is much easier for her after a 100 lb weight loss. 

During a recent screening of Matlock, Kathy told People: "When I was so heavy in Harry's Law, I had to sit down in between every take, and it was awful," the Oscar winner said of the 2011 show.

"I'm ashamed to have put myself through that, to be honest," she remarked.

"But now that I've been able to get really healthy, I can move, I can breathe, I can have fun, I'm not sore," she added.

"I get tired and realize I'm like an old lady, but even the kids get tired. But it's been a magnificent experience,” she shared.

Gushing over the opportunity , the Misery star said she "never expected to have this at my age, at the end of my career," and noted that Matlock’s success has her ‘pinching’ herself.

She also noted that the show comes at the right time for her health wise.

“Physically, I’m capable of doing this show,” she said.

“I don’t have to sit down. I can stand up all day long and walk and move and breathe and do so many things that I couldn’t before,” Kathy Bates shared. 

Meghan Markle shares first post after Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Kitchen 'target' Duchess
Meghan Markle shares first post after Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Kitchen 'target' Duchess
Princess Eugenie makes big decision about Royal Lodge amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's rift
Princess Eugenie makes big decision about Royal Lodge amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's rift
'Severance' star Britt Lower reveals whether it was Helly or Helena in finale
'Severance' star Britt Lower reveals whether it was Helly or Helena in finale
Iggy Azalea recalls 'inappropriate questions' Kanye West asked her upon meeting
Iggy Azalea recalls 'inappropriate questions' Kanye West asked her upon meeting
Goop Kitchen clip proves Gwyneth Paltrow targeted Meghan in latest video?
Goop Kitchen clip proves Gwyneth Paltrow targeted Meghan in latest video?
Prince William moves Mary Berry to tears with emotional message video
Prince William moves Mary Berry to tears with emotional message
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried discusses addiction recovery
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried discusses addiction recovery
Chris Hemsworth under fire for sharing son's bold photo from Japan trip
Chris Hemsworth under fire for sharing son's bold photo from Japan trip