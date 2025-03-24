Kathy Bates gushes over ‘Matlock' success and work life after weight loss

Kathy Bates has newfound success in her 70s due to 'Matlock'

Kathy Bates is enjoying Matlock's success and the fact that working is much easier for her after a 100 lb weight loss.

During a recent screening of Matlock, Kathy told People: "When I was so heavy in Harry's Law, I had to sit down in between every take, and it was awful," the Oscar winner said of the 2011 show.

"I'm ashamed to have put myself through that, to be honest," she remarked.

"But now that I've been able to get really healthy, I can move, I can breathe, I can have fun, I'm not sore," she added.

"I get tired and realize I'm like an old lady, but even the kids get tired. But it's been a magnificent experience,” she shared.

Gushing over the opportunity , the Misery star said she "never expected to have this at my age, at the end of my career," and noted that Matlock’s success has her ‘pinching’ herself.

She also noted that the show comes at the right time for her health wise.

“Physically, I’m capable of doing this show,” she said.

“I don’t have to sit down. I can stand up all day long and walk and move and breathe and do so many things that I couldn’t before,” Kathy Bates shared.