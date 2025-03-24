Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family outing comes into view after major announcement

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently shared a rare family photo with boyfriend Ken Urker and their 2-month-old daughter, Aurora.

Taking to her Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a photograph after attending the 43rd Annual Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade with Urker and Aurora.

Holding her daughter in her arms, Blanchard donned a cream tank top and a patterned silk skirt while the baby was in a short-sleeved bodysuit with a design inspired by The Lion King.

On the other hand, Urker also posted the same photo on his Instagram and sported grey shorts, a green hooded sweatshirt, and sunglasses. It seemed that he was holding the leash of a Labrador husky as well.

The mother of one also added a caption under her post that read, “Louisiana Irish parade,” whereas Urker scribbled, “Family time at the Irish/Italian parade!”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that this comes after Blanchard had declared that she would not share photos of her baby girl, who was born on December 28, 2024.