Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills

Alec Baldwin is opening up about his divorce with Kim Basinger in 2002 and how it still impacts his parenting.

Alec, who shares daughter Ireland with Kim, opened up about the divorce during his and wife Hilaria’s reality show The Baldwins. was "unnecessarily difficult" and altered his relationship with Ireland.

“My divorce with Ireland's mother was not easy. It's not easy. Very lengthy, very expensive. I mean, just insanity, just insanity," Alec said in a confessional.

"I was on a plane every other week for all of the school year. I flew back and forth from New York to Los Angeles 18 times a year. Got a house like eight doors down from my daughter and her mother, and then I thought that would improve things, and it did not improve things. So it became, as it still is, difficult and unnecessarily difficult that way,” he shared.

“Because my relationship with Ireland was so negatively impacted by my experience there getting divorced from her mother, that when it comes to these other kids, I bring all that baggage into this situation, sadly," he admitted.

"This is why I think I'm so focused on parenting to this level, if you will, being around a lot and taking them to school most days, instead of working,” he explained.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s divorce came after twenty years of marriage.