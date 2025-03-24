Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors

Rumors of romance between Jennifer Aniston, 56, and actor Pedro Pascal, 48, started swirling after the pair was spotted together during a dinner on Saturday.

According to the local media, they were seen at a cozy dinner date in West Hollywood.

The actors were pictured leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel together, chatting and laughing, after a nearly three-hour dinner .

The duo have sparked speculation about a potential romantic relationship, with fans praising them as a "hot" couple on social media.

This isn't the first time the "Friends" actor and Pascal have been seen together.

They previously interacted at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where Pascal jokingly accepted an invitation to join Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on their Apple TV+ series, "The Morning Show" .

Their reps have remained tight-lipped about the rumors as the buzz surrounding their possible romance continues.

A look at Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account shows that she is following Pascal on the platform and it was only six days ago that she Liked one of his post featuring "Someday", a short film by Spike Jonze, featuring Pedro Pascal, that promotes Apple's AirPods 4.











