George Clooney reveals that 'hardest part' of his Broadway role

March 25, 2025

George Clooney has revealed the hardest part in his Broadway debut.

During his 60 Minutes interview, the actor revealed that smoking for the Good Night, and Good Luck role was his biggest challenge.

He said, "The hardest part for me is smoking."

"He smokes a lot. And we smoke a lot in the play. Everybody smokes in the play, so the place is covered in smoke. And smoking in our family's a big, you know, problem," Clooney added.

Explaining further, Clooney said, "We grew up in Kentucky. A lotta tobacco farmers.”

“And almost all of my family members died of lung cancer. My father's sister, Rosemary, died of it. She was a wonderful singer — died of it. And my dad's 91 because he didn't smoke. So smoking has always been- it's a hard thing to do," he added.

However, the actor revealed that to stay true to his role of legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow, he is using herbal cigarettes.

"I had to get better at inhaling,” he said, adding, “I go outside so the kids don’t see and smoke a little bit."

George Clooney previously directed the 2005 film version of Good Night, and Good Luck, but this is his first time starring in the stage adaptation, which will officially open on April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York.

