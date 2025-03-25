Jonas Brothers shares surprising update for fans after six-year wait

Jonas Brothers have finally shared the long-awaited update.

Nearly six-years after announcing their memoir, Blood, Jonas brothers, including Nick, Joe and Kevin, have addressed the delay.

During their special JONASCON event in New Jersey on March 22, the trio revealed to fans that the book is still not ready for the release.

"There’s a lot of things in motion and you know, we had that book ready to come out and we looked at each other and said ‘our story is just beginning to be told. There’s a lot more we want to write'," Nick said, adding, "So please be patient as we continue to tell this story that each and every one of you are a part of."

Revealing that it's "just not ready," Nick said, "We’ve got to live some more life, do some more stuff, but we appreciate y’all and your patience."

For those unaware, the memoir was initially set for release in November 2021 by Dey Street Books. It was meant to cover Jonas Brothers' journey as a band, covering their formation in 2005, their 2013 breakup, and their 2019 reunion.

Moreover, at JONASCON, Nick, Kevin and Joe also announced their upcoming album, a holiday movie titled A Very Jonas Christmas, and Joe’s new solo album, coming this May.