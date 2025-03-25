George Clooney faces criticism from the president

George Clooney is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, and this position squared him against President Donald Trump.



Taking to his social app Truth Social, he wrote a scathing note, calling out the Ocean’s Eleven star for his latest interview with 60 Minutes, in which he promoted his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck and opened up about his recent political decisions.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” the president raged.

“He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog,” the Republican chief said, pointing to the article George wrote in The New York Times calling former president Joe Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race.

His remarks came after George alleged that governments “don’t like” press freedom, stating, "When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed.“

"ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process… We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations to make journalists smaller," he continued.

“Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you're on,” George concluded.