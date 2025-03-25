 
Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy updates after announcing second miscarriage

The 'Bachelor' star’s wife Natalie recently opened up about her second miscarriage

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy expressed gratitude to her friends and fans after showing immense love and support, following her second miscarriage in two months

The Viall Files podcast co-host, took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 24, to say thanks to everyone who sent her love and well wishes.

The internet personality shared a heartfelt message, along with her mirror selfie in which she can be seen donning blue jeans and a graphic tee while holding a mug close to her chest.

“Spent yesterday away from my phone but overwhelmed by the love i woke up to," Joy wrote.

She expressed gratitude, stating, "thanks for hanging on with us, we’ll get our rainbow baby one day im sure of it.”

It is pertinent to mention that on Sunday, March 23, Joy unveiled the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage which marked her second in two months after she lost another pregnancy in the month of January.

The Bachelor star’s wife noted that the experience was "harder than" she "imagined," as she continued, "It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will, but I hope to keep y'all involved in whatever that may look like."

Joy and Viall are parents to one-year-old daughter River Rose.

