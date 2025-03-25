 
Jennifer Lopez gushes over her teen Emme

The 'Atlas' star shares her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony

March 25, 2025

Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with child Emme on Broadway!

The Boy Next Door actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, March 24, to post snaps of her night out with her 17-year-old twin, calling the teenage "the best date ever."

The 55-year-old multi-hyphenate uploaded a series of pictures showing herself getting ready for the opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's new revival of Othello on Sunday, March 23.

The mom of two also posted a cute video with Emme while dancing and giving the teen a sweet kiss.

"Othello premiere with the best date ever," the proud mom captioned the post.

In the snaps, Lopez can be seen donning a midriff-revealing top paired with a floor-length skirt both embroidered with sparkly silver stones. she completed her look with a high-sleek bun.

While Emme sported a black and white striped three-piece suit, paired with chunky loafers.

It is pertinent to mention that Jlo welcomed her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

