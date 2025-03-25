Lizzo scores first lead role as rock legend Rosetta Tharpe

Lizzo is all set to be in the spotlight but this time in a leading role

The 36-year-old rapper and singer will make her first leading film debut as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios biopic, Rosetta, per Deadline.

The four-time Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 23, to share the exciting news with her fans.

“Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah," she captioned a snap of the outlet's coverage.

She then also expressed her excitement, writing to her Instagram story, "It's finally out ya'll. I'm so excited and honored."

The news came after Lizzo posted on her X account (formerly known as Twitter), referring to the mistreatment of Black women in the music industry, she announced that she’s “reclaiming rock n roll for US…”

It is pertinent to mention that this role as the legendary "Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll" will mark Lizzo's first leading one, after making cameos in Hustlers, The Simpsons, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.