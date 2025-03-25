 
March 25, 2025

'Bachelorette' alum Jason Tartick recalls weight lifting mishap

Jason Tartick remembers "crawling on all fours" with back pain ahead of his recent hospitalisation.

The Bachelor Nation star, 36, detailed a workout session gone wrong to the point that he felt excruciating back pain.

“I don't know what the hell is going on with me. I'm getting f****** old, man, washed up,” he shared at the end of the March 24 episode of his podcast Trading Secrets.

“I hurt it lifting,” he said of his back. “Not to sound douchey, but, like, two, three weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I was squatting probably, like, 295 lbs. And right now, I can't do a squat on my foot. I can't do a one-legged squat. I fall.”

“It's like I had a stroke or something,” he recalled. “I think it's from [lifting] weight.”

The reality star went on to explain the horrors that unfolded just before he decided to get checked at the hospital.

“I never ever I hope to never feel pain like that for that long ever again,” he said, sharing that when he decided to “go to the hospital" he was "crawling all fours."

He continued, "I get shot with steroids. Still taking steroids. Just about to finish the pack.”

Tartick revealed that he was going to get an MRI to find out what was going on with his back, explaining, "I'm hoping on that herniated disc. I'm hoping it's like bulged disc. Right now, my knees to my toes, it's, like, still tingly, which is crazy.”

In another update on Instagram, Tartick expressed his disbelief at visiting an orthopedic doctor in his thirties.

“I can’t believe i’m in my thirties and I’m at an ortho for my back,” he said.

