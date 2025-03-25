Jada Pinkett Smith planning cynical plot for some revenge

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly planning a massive bit of ‘revenge’ against her husband Will Smith it appears.

News of this plan has been shared in a report by RadarOnline and according to their findings, this “cynical ploy for “revenge” is against her husband Will Smith.

For those unversed it comes just after Smith himself was caught nearly kissing India Martinez during their joint performance of FIRST LOVE.

For Jada the thought right now is “If Will is going to go cavorting around, she figures she may as well, too.”

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and Jada intends to start living a lot more freely!”

It is pertinent to note that the ‘near’ kiss didn’t go well with fans either because the pictures that dropped included Martinez jumping up into Smith’s arms, and showed her wrapping her legs around his waist completely as well.

Whats more is that despite Jada’s own plans, she was reported to have been “absolutely furious” when the news first dropped.

According to the same outlet, "It seems like Jada has been playing it cool, but with Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she's decided it’s time to mirror his antics.”

Will on the other hand though “insists he’s done nothing wrong and claims he was just 'putting on a show”.

“Their marriage is already shrouded in some mystery regarding the rules, but it’s apparently one of those 'don’t ask, don’t tell' situations, live and let live as long as no one’s making a spectacle of it. But here comes Will, breaking that rule in front of the whole world, flaunting it, and it’s like a huge slap in the face for Jada,” the insider added before signing off.