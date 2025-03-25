Photo: Truth behind Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal's romance rumours laid bare

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have been romantically linked together after a recent date.

After enjoying their dinner with friends at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in West Hollywood, the duo papped conversing near the valet area. This gave birth to speculations that love might be budding between the two celebrities.

However, a new report of Page Six refuted such claims and declared that Jennifer and Pedro are nothing more than friends.

“There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal,” a source tipped.

“They respect each other as artists but it’s strictly platonic and they’re not dating,” they insisted in conclusion.

Meanwhile, a second report from Life & Style mentioned that Jennifer Aniston would be more than happy to date Kevin Costner, but he is not looking forward to something serious right now.

“He’s A-list, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t have an A-list girlfriend. He’s always been close to Jennifer Aniston, who adores him and would most likely go on a date with him in a heartbeat,” claimed a source of the Yellowstone star.