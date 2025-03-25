Elizabeth Olsen shockingly reveals why Scarlet Witch not returning for 'Avengers'

Elizabeth Olsen has shockingly confirmed that she will not be appearing in any upcoming Marvel series.

While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the Wanda Vision actress candidly discussed reasons behind her decision of temporary stepping back from Avengers series .

Olsen plays the Scarlet Witch role in six Marvel movies, beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in 2014.

“I didn’t realize this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world,” she began.

Revealing her career choices for the future, the Hollywood actress said, “It’s really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste.”

“Your taste does create the artist that you are, and that wasn’t something I was thinking about when I first started working,” Olsen added.

Referring to her recently portrayed role of Mia in The Assessment, she concluded, “So the opportunity to return to films like [The Assessment] is a reflection of the people I want to work with and my own personal taste.”

The science-fiction movie is about a husband, Aaryan , played by Himesh Patel, and a wife, Mia, who live in a future where they are allowed to have a child only after a seven-day assessment to prove themselves as a good parent.

The Assessment was released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.