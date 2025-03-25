 
Kensington Palace makes major announcement amid King Charles crucial meeting

Kensington Palace shared the announcement regarding Prince William

March 25, 2025

Kensington Palace has made a major announcement regarding Prince William amid King Charles crucial meeting at Windsor Castle.

According to the office of King Charles, the monarch held a crucial meeting with Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United Kingdom and France at Windsor Castle.

The palace shared photo of King Charles with the military chiefs saying “The King this afternoon received the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United Kingdom and France at Windsor Castle.”

Amid the meeting at Windsor, Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William’s official royal engagement in Aberdeen.

Kensington Palace announcement has been shared by the Majesty Magazine on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “Prince William will visit Aberdeen on Thursday as the Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme delivers homes and job opportunities in the city, alongside a new initiative which to support people at risk of or experiencing homelessness across the six @HomewardsUK locations."

