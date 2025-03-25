Bianca Censori wants to leave Kanye West but it’s not easy: Insider

Bianca Censori reportedly wants to leave her husband, Kanye West, but it’s not easy as the controversial rapper “controls so many aspects of her life.”

An insider spilled to Page Six on Monday that the Australian beauty is struggling to free herself from her husband’s grip because she is “frightened” of Kanye.

“I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” the source said.

For unversed people, Kanye is now in Japan while Biance is in Los Angeles.

As per the confidant, the couple has been bouncing around LA hotels for the past few weeks and was last seen together in public in February in West Hollywood.

Now, an insider revealed to the outlet that Biance recently fled to a different hotel on her own.

“Bianca went to another hotel and someone narced it out,” a tipster said. “He sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone … this was about a week ago and now he’s left town.

“She’s living under this aggressive situation,” added the source. “She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bianca tied the knot with Kanye in December 2022.