Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey leave Hollywood 'outraged'

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have angered many in Hollywood

Texan studs Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have launched a campaign to turn the Lone Star State into the new Hollywood.

However, the duo have ruffled feathers in Hollywood and are being branded hypocrites for ditching the industry where they made their fortunes and that too at a time when Los Angeles is recovering from the devastating wildfires. This comes after the duo’s recent ad, which is a part of their True to Texas movement.

In the ad, the duo dress up as their True Detective crime solvers Marty Hart and Rust Cohle and ask for a portion of the state’s budget to be spent on turning it into the "New Hollywood.”

"Hollywood is a flat circle," Matthew said in the ad, adding: "This industry is like somebody's memory of an industry, and the memory's fading. I'm talking about a whole new hub for film and television. A renaissance. A rebirth."

Woody added: "A small fraction of Texas budget surplus to turn this state into the New Hollywood."

"A lot of folks are asking, what were those guys thinking, releasing that campaign so close to the devastating L.A. wildfires and amid the significant shrinkage in L.A.-based production?" an insider told Radar Online.

They added: "This pair should have known better, and now they can't take it back. It felt like they were kicking the local L.A. production community at a low point when it needed industry leaders to stand up for it."

The mole also noted that Matthew and Woody have been absent from recent events as they’re no longer welcome.

"Woody and Matthew have been conspicuously absent from red carpets during award season and that's got to be because they know they're going to catch hell the next time they show their faces," the tipster explained.

They added: "People are outraged. The business is hurting and the last thing the industry needs is these guys trying to lure more jobs out of Southern California."