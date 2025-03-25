Pedro Pascal remembers 'truly violating' viral moment

Pedro Pascal had a personal ritual leaked in 2023

Pedro Pascal suffered a ‘violating’ incident in March 2023 when his loaded coffee order was leaked to the public.

Pedro’s coffee order showing 6 shots of espresso went viral after a video of him greeting a fan outside Starbucks circulated online.

The Fantastic Four star was reminded of the incident during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Showing a still from the viral video, Kimmel said, “An insane order, by the way.”

The Last of Us star laughed in response and quipped, “I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was!”

“There’s so much context to why it has become six shots of espresso,” said the 49-year-old.

“It was always a quad but then I feel like the cups got bigger and, I don’t know, the shots got less strong. At some point, it became six,” Pedro continued.

Pascal continued, “It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about,” adding that he doesn’t have “more coffee for the rest of the day,”

Kimmel then joked, “This isn’t even coffee — this is a methaccino at this point!”

“You sip it and you get really high, and you answer emails and stuff,” Pascal commented.

Pedro Pascal will soon be seen in The Last of Us season 2 alongside Bella Ramsey. The show will hit HBO MAX on April 13.