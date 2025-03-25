Lala Kent breaks silence on her controversial relocation before 'The Valley' season 2

Lala Kent recently got candid and opened up about relocating to her Sherman Oaks, California, home in the San Fernando Valley, as The Valley season 2 is set there.

For the unversed, as soon as the trailer of The Valley season 2, a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, was dropped, many people believed the 34-year-old actress and reality TV star moved to the Valley to be part of the spinoff show.

Per Forbes, reflecting on this, Kent clarified by saying, “People think I moved to the Valley to be on The Valley. You have to have such a large budget to be anywhere else in Los Angeles County and still be able to commute over the hill into the city!”

The Vanderpump Rules alum admitted that she loves the "burbs," saying, “I'm pretty obsessed with it over here. Now, every time I cross over, I tell myself, ‘You’re going to get back.’ It’s relaxing.”

Notably, before relocating to the Valley, she was residing in a big apartment complex near West Hollywood and was happy to find a quiet place.

Kent went on to reveal that when she first saw her West Hollywood residence, she was assured that it was the one, quipping, “The house was renovated, not a teardown—they kept some walls, but everything else is brand new besides the structure. The moment I walked in, after seeing so many homes, something about this one just stole my heart.”

“I couldn’t pinpoint exactly what it was, but I immediately pictured my kids playing here, hosting people by the pool. In other homes, as beautiful as they were, I just couldn’t see those moments. Even before Sosa arrived, I could already imagine what she would look like in this home,” the mother of two added.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the second installment of The Valley will be released on Tuesday, April 15 at 9/8c on Bravo.

However, new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.