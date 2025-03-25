 
Geo News

Meghan's 'Suits' co-star ignores her Insta posts but reacts to Zoe Saldana's sizzling photo

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, made a comeback to Instagram on January 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Patrick J. Adams, it seems to many, has deliberately avoided reacting to Meghan Markle's Instagram posts since she has returned to the social media platforms.

Perhaps he is unwilling to be associated with the wife of Prince Harry at a time when she is being ruthlessly criticized by a section of media.

But he was quick to press the heart button when Zoe Saldana, one of Meghan's admirers, shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Monday.

Meghan's Suit co-star was among thousands of people who couldn't help liking Zoe Saldana's latest photo for which she stripped completely.

Zoe Saldana is among a handful of celebrities who are following Meghan Markle on Instagram.

It's not known whether Patrick J. Adams follows the Duchess of Sussex on social media.

After her return to Instagram, Meghan appeared in a Netflix show and now she is preparing to launch her own podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.  

