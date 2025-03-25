Carrie Underwood shares 'favourite moment' before wrapping up Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood is set to wrap up her Las Vegas residency.

The country star will kick off the final leg of her Reflection show at Resorts World Theatre on Wednesday, and the last performance is set for April 12.

Speaking with People Magazine, Carrie said, "I have always loved touring, but having the chance to play for an extended period of time in one place has really been satisfying — I love that we get to do this show for people who have come to Las Vegas from all over the world."

"We always like to bring big production values to our show, but Reflection really allowed us to take that to a new level," she added.

The eight-time Grammy Winner said, "We have some amazing set pieces that we could never pack onto trucks and move from city to city every night, and it’s been really fun adding more elements like the aerialists and dancers, which we don’t usually have in the show," adding, "We really had to bring the spectacle and the drama — it’s Vegas, baby."

Moreover, Carrie shared her favourite moment during the show is bringing a bachelorette on stage to sing All-American Girl, a tradition that "reflects back on a time early in my career when this song came out when we used to have a little girl come up on stage and sing with me each night."

"It's so fun to be part of someone’s special night, but my favorite was when my mom came to see the show, and I brought her out to sing it with me. She brought the house down!" Carrie added.

For those unaware, Carrie Underwood began her residency in December 2021, becoming the first artist to perform at the venue. Over three years, she has delivered 72 shows.