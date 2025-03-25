Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is comfortable opening up about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

In a candid interview with GQ, Affleck reflected on how people try to dissect a breakup based on what they see online.

"There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” he said of their breakup.

He the revealed why he participated in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, saying, "Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination.”

The Accountant 2 star also praised his ex-wife for handling “celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have," explaining, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the Deep Water star said.

“And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because ... I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that,” two-time Academy Award winner continued.

Talking about the documentary , he recalled saying, “'You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, "Well, I don’t like going out in the water." ' You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.' "

He then noted that his and Jennifer’s issues can’t be dissected from watching the documentary.

"And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had,' " he added.

"There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly ... the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting," Affleck continued.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022 and filed for divorce in 2024.