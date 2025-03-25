Garcelle Beauvais leaves 'RHOBH' after five explosive seasons

Garcelle Beauvais is set to officially bid farewell to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) after five drama-filled seasons.

Taking to her Instagram on March 25, the 58-year-old actress and television personality announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons in a video.

Beauvais quipped, "I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless."

She went on to explain that she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family and work on new projects, saying, "One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys.”

“Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that, too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” the Spider-Man: Homecoming star shared.

Moving forward, she also thanked Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers, Bravo, NBC Universal, the show's cast and crew, and fans.

"To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me,” Beauvais noted.

"It’s not goodbye; it’s see you later. So see you later,” the Black Girl Missing alum concluded.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Garcelle Beauvais also added a caption under her video that read, "Cheers to the next chapter."