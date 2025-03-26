'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis gets honest about finale decision

Grant Ellis has chosen Juliana Pasquarosa over Litia Garr as The Bachelor finale saw him proposing to the 28-year-old.



But the decision, the 31-year-old said, was "hard."

“That was the hardest thing, but ultimately, it was the best thing for Litia. For me to be in a relationship where somebody may be loving me, but I'm not receiving it the way that I want or the way that I need, it would be unfair to that person. I don't feel like I misled - I feel like I led with my heart,” he told People.

“I feel like it would be misleading if I made promises, but I expressed my feelings, which I do every day,” the reality star added.

During The Bachelor’s finale, Grant got down on one knee and told Juliana, “I truly believe that you are my best friend, and I’m so grateful for our journey.”

"When you’re going through the toughest times in your life, I want you to know you don’t have to go through it alone. I’ll be there for you as your man, as your friend and as your partner," he concluded.