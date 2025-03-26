Selena Gomez talks about ‘Mexican' roots, body shaming in a confessional

March 26, 2025
Selena Gomez talks about double standards around her weight.
The singer sat on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast, and spoke about how she feels a sense of retaliation when people talk about her weight.
“When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I'm just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down,’” she admitted.
While Gomez said she tries not to look at Internet comments: “So many different things that come up in my face, that I can't help but see … I fall victim to looking at at things.”
She continued: “It's the character that gets judged:
“It's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough … nobody cares about those kind of things with men.”
“My weight's a big one too,” she continued.
“Everyone just has something to say and it's really making me sad and — not even sad ‘cause, I'm not a victim, everyone — I just think it's made me a tad bitter and I feel really guilty for saying that but it's true,” noted Gomez.