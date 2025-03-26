 
Patrick Schwarzenegger gets honest about postponing wedding plans with fiancee Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger announced his engagement to fiancée Abby Champion in December 2023

March 26, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger delayed his wedding after securing a major TV role.

The 31-year-old actor recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, March 25, and shared details about why he postponed his marriage with his fiancée Abby Champion for The White Lotus.

"Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged. And it was our moment, it was this great thing," he confessed.

Patrick went on t say, "And a few days later, I booked White Lotus, and I was like, 'Abby, I know we're in this high of engagement, and we're gonna get married this year. But we're going to have to push it. I got White Lotus, and I'm going to film for the next seven months in Thailand.' "

While many bride-to-be feel apprehensive about postponing a wedding, Champion saw it as Patrick’s dream opportunity.

"She was so happy," the Gen V alum remembered. "She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan."

As the filming is over now, Patrick shifted his focus back to his nuptials. He confirmed to Barrymore that he is not married yet, but his and Champion's big day is "coming up."

"We're getting married this summer," he added.

