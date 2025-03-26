Jelly Roll reveals biggest lesson from 8 years of marriage to Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll shared the secret ingredient for his lasting marriage to Bunnie Xo

In a recent chat on the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, the 40-year-old singer shared what he has learned from his marriage with the 44-year-old podcaster.

Roll, who met Bunnie Xo in 2015 and wed in 2016, said, “I learned something in marriage, man. Anybody who tells you, ‘It's a one size fits all,’ [are gonna] get divorced.”

“You know what I'm saying? I can tell you that much,” the musician shared.

“Anybody who thinks their marriage is a one-size-fits-all all kind of glove, that's ending in the next decade for sure,” he noted, adding, “People are gonna change … You better evolve with the m************ times … That's the only choice you got, dude.”

Moreover, Jelly Roll admitted that they “enjoy each other's company” in every situation.

“I guess we went through the hardest s*** the first few years because, man, it's only getting smoother,” he shared. “It's not even more like I'm just settled in. Like, it's not even that old stale marriage where they're just like, you know, like, we're roommates. You know what I mean?”

The Need a Favor singer added, “It's like, we're just really getting better. Dude, I love her, man … That's my partner, man … I used to hate it when people go, that's my person. But I'm like, she's my person. You know what I'm saying? Like, that's my person, dude.”