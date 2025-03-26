Gwyneth Paltrow finally answers her beef with Meghan Markle directly

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle both have finally come out to give their honest feelings about the ongoing rift they have been accused of brewing behind the scenes.

For those unversed, ever since Meghan’s cooking show With Love, Meghan aired, people began saying that the Goop Founder and the As Ever brand owner were in a row.

It only intensified once Gwyneth shared an Instagram reel of herself making breakfast inside her home.

However, less than a couple of hours ago the Duchess re-shared a story by the founder, tagging her at the bottom as well.

That video showcased the Goop founder answering a question that reads, “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?”

To it she simply said, “I genuinely do not understand this, at all, whatsoever... Do you understand this?” before turning her camera to the other side of the table, where Meghan can be seen eating a slice of pie.

While the royal makes no verbal admission during the exchange she shrugs her shoulders and picks up a bite of the pie before bursting out in a smile.

It is also pertinent to mention that this is not the first time has spoken out because just this month a published piece of her with Vanity Fair came out, and in it she addressed the ‘competition that many believe the duo now have.

However, she simply said, “I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try. Another woman is never your competition.”

and she didn’t end there either because she also clarified that while she has no idea the kind of person Meghan is personally “maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”