Selena Gomez reveals her plans for kids with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s fiancé has just left an entire fan base gushing over his ladylove.

The producer and his fiancé Gomez recently sat for an interview on the Jay Shetty podcast and touched on how good the singer is with kids, as well as their plan for the future.

Gomez was the first to address the topic of children and admitted, “I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore.”

“I love making [children] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”

It was at this point that her fiancée Blanco also chimed in, in agreement and revealed that Gomez is “the ultimate level of shy. When she walks into a room, her main goal is to disappear into the crowd. My mom is very similar, her and my mom are very similar.”

“They’ll wait and say like one thing throughout the night that winds up being the most poignant or funny thing of the night. But I'm gonna have diarrhea of the mouth talking to everyone.”

But “whenever there’s kids at a place, it's the only time I see her do that. She immediately goes to the kids and has these conversations for hours with the kids.”

Before concluding he also dished on what he believes to be the reason for this trait in Gomez and explained, “when you started doing this, you were a kid and that was your way to connect to people, and I feel like you still feel like you have that obligation to connect with young kids. You shaped so many young people’s lives, whether it was Barney, Wizards [of Waverly Place]...you’re still finding your way to do that.”