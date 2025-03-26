Photo: Jessica Simpson warned of new challenges by ex amid diss track: Report

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johansson’s split has reportedly taken a nasty turn.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the songbird’s former husband will not hold back as she continues to refer to him as an unfaithful partner in her songs.

"When they split up, Eric was led to believe that they were still on the same team,” claimed a source.

They went on to address, “And he bent over backward to make things as smooth as he could, not just for their kids but for Jess, too.”

“So to suddenly have her blindside him like this has been a huge blow,” the spy confided.

Before signing off from the chat, they noted, "He's ready to fight back, and he's got plenty of ammunition to use against her."

Another recent report touched on Eric’s displeasure upon Jessica’s recent “brutal shots” at him in new track, Leave, while he tried to take an amicable approach to their coparenting relationship.

A Life & Style insider shared, “She doesn’t name him, but everyone is convinced she’s singing about Eric.”

Speaking of Eric, they concluded, “But if she’s going to make him the villain in this public war, he may want to defend himself — and there are always two sides to every story.”