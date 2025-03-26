Ben Affleck reveals pride over this infamous work of his career

Ben Affleck has recently shed light on his past career choices which make him proud.

While chatting with GQ, the Hollywood actor said, “That is one of the achievements of my career on which I’m willing to pat myself on the back.”

Referring to his DVD commentary for Armageddon 1998, the Gone Girl actor continued, “I believe that may be at least top five all-time DVD commentaries.”

“By the way, nobody said anything to me. I don’t think any of the other people listened to it or gave a f*** until years later when it was played.”

Revealing his filming gained attention after the clip resurfaced online, he told the outlet, “And I was kind of shocked and appalled that I went on there and started being like…. I mean, that’s all true.”

The science fiction disaster movie in which NASA sends a team of oil drillers to drill into an asteroid to prevent its collision with earth.

Before concluding, the 52-year-old actor admitted, “Everything I said was a hundred percent true, but that’s the point. You’re not supposed to go on there and tell all of the truth.”

In the viral clip of his commentary , Affleck recalled his hilarious conversation with the director, Michael Bay, "I asked Michael Wouldn't it be easier for NASA to train astronauts how to drill rather than training drillers to be astronauts? and he told me to shut the f*** up, so that was the end of that talk."