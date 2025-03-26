 
Meghan Markle turns to shameful behavior after ‘crass' action comes out

Meghan Markle gets called crass and shameful

March 26, 2025

Meghan Markle’s decision to set up a ShopMy page has left the world reeling, so much so that many have begun branding the former-royal “shameless” for this blatant cash grab.

For those unversed with the development, Meghan recently turned to her Instagram page and shared her storefront which carries links to all the items that she’s worn during her With Love, Meghan cooking series.

The announcement also had a disclaimer that revealed, “some products may contain commissionable links.”

All of this prompted an inside to come forward and ask, “Have they lost all their money?”

According to Page Six they also added, “This is probably Meghan’s own idea. She probably got the offers once she rejoined Instagram, but it’s so crass.”

And that is not all either, because separate sources also bashed the royal for this decision calling it ‘shameless’ and added, “This has always been Meghan’s Achilles heel — applying celebrity status to the royal family as public servants, wanting to monetize her status.”

Even though it’s evident to many that “blending the celebrity common practice of accepting things for free with public service doesn’t work.”

