Photo: Angelina Jolie to have proper celebration with kids post Brad Pitt divorce: Report

Angelina Jolie’s kids are reportedly forcing her to throw a bash.

The Maleficent actress will turn 50 on 4thJune 2025 and her kids are reportedly excited for her milestone birthday, as per the latest findings of In Touch.

Revealing their celebratory plans, a source spilled the beans and said, “This is a big milestone and for once she’s agreed to let people celebrate her.”

“She usually prefers to just stay home with her kids, but everyone has been pushing her to have a proper celebration,” they also addressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Angelina Jolie shares kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne with former husband Brad Pitt.

The former pair on finalized their divorce on December 30, 2024, after an eight-year legal battle.

The spy also confided, “She doesn’t like being the center of attention, but she’s given her kids permission to plan a small gathering for her. There won’t be a big crowd though, she keeps her circle very tight,” after which they mentioned that all she wants for her “birthday gift” is “a trip to her place in Cambodia together” with her kids.