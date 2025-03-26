Meghan Markle's delusions get exposed by former servants: ‘So irritating!'

The delusions that Meghan Markle had during her time in the Royal Family have just been exposed.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn addressed all this in his new book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.

During promotions he sat for an interview with Fox News Digital and recounted telling by former palace aides.

According to the expert, “Several of the aides that I spoke to, as well as the more junior staff, said that Meghan had what they called a ‘messiah complex’.”

“I think what they meant was that, as a working royal, she could save all the people whose lives were difficult. She could help with all sorts of problems, including poverty. She had this sense that came from a very good motivation that she could change the world for the better.”

“But the aides saw her ideas of doing good as completely out of proportion to what she actually could do,” Mr Quinn admitted.

“They felt she had these grand ideas, but there was no way a single person could do what she wanted to do. And I think there was also a suspicion that Meghan was trying to be more like William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, that she was trying to do the same thing. And I think there was irritation that her sense of importance would reflect badly on the royal family.”

One staff member even went as far as to say that Meghan always seemed “focused on how she could become the best-known and most-loved member of the royal family.” Because “she once said, ‘What Diana started I want to finish,’ and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalized.”