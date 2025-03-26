Selena Gomez addresses the brutality of Hollywood & her own bitterness

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has just tugged at heartstrings with her honest take on female woes, especially when they are public figures.

The star shared all these thoughts in her appearance on the Jay Shetty podcast On Purpose, right after her fiancé Benny Blanco shared why the social media negativity never reaches him.

According to the producer the reason is because he neither reads them nor does he care.

Gomez on the other hand admitted, “I was also going to point out that women have it much worse,” when it was her turn.

She also explained her reasons rather candidly with the host and shared that, “From my perspective it's pretty wild, and I think this isn't news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they're wearing to everything.”

She also admitted to feeling hurt at times by the things said especially, “When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I'm just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down’. It's the character that gets judged, it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough.”

“There's just so many different things that come up in my face that I can't help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn't add to your life, but it's just so difficult. From the choices of people you date — it's like nobody cares about those kind of things with men.”

And “Oh yeah, my weight's a big one too,” she added as well before signing off with the words, “Everyone just has something to say and it's really making me sad and — not even sad ‘cause, I'm not a victim, everyone — I just think it's made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it's true.”