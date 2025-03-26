Denise Richards dishes on her ex Charlie Sheen’s insecure behaviour

Denise Richards has dished on the limitation she faced during her marriage with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

During the March 25 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things show, she candidly discussed her former husband’s insecure behaviour.

Reflecting on Richards’ past relationship with Patrick the Hollywood actress said "Mine and Pat’s relationship romantically was years ago and it’s just a deep friendship."

Conversely showing gratitude for the understanding between her and her current husband, Aaron Phyphers, she continued, "I’m so grateful Aaron respects that because Charlie, he had a hard time with my relationship with Pat."

"I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie, and it was hard because I didn’t want to lose him as a friend friend.”

For those unversed, Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and the former couple share two daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen.

Referring to her more than a decade friendship with Muldoon, the Starship Troopers actress concluded, “But, towards the end of the marriage, I talked to him all the time about him."

Recently, Richards plays a leading lady in her friend’s music video, her elder daughter shared, "He’s very flirty with her, I’m not gonna lie."

"I don’t want to get him in trouble, but I feel like he might still have feelings for my mom," Sami Sheen added before signing off.