Photo: Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes adopt new family tradition: Source

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reportedly had a great time in London during the summer last year.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will be jetting off to Europe these summers again.

Reportedly, the couple’s last trip to Europe gave them the opportunity to take some time out of their busy schedules to spend it with their daughters.

“No matter what, they’re going back to Europe this year and they’re turning it into a real family tradition after the very positive time they had over there last year,” a source noted of the family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ryan and Eva are the parents to daughters Esmeralda and Amada.

Mentioning Ryan’s potential work projects, including the upcoming Star Wars movie, the source noted that “any filming Ryan does this coming year has to fit into those plans because his and Eva’s kids, and their continuing enrichment, is the family’s number one priority.”

“Ryan and Eva are really taking this opportunity to become citizens of the world,” the source remarked.

They concluded, “Their kids are finally getting interested in travel and they’re not going to let this special opportunity go to waste.”